Journalism was not at the top of Lucy Kleiner’s list of possible careers when she was younger and thinking about her future.
The future, as far as she was concerned, contained two possible options: She would be a photographer for National Geographic or a belly dancer.
But as a student at the University of Oregon, she began to consider journalism as a possibility.
“I saw how journalism kind of combined everything I loved,” she said of talking to people, getting out into the real world, telling stories that matter. It seemed like a natural outlet to talk about the people and places she was learning about in her international studies classes.
Kleiner, 21, who grew up in Beavercreek outside of Oregon City and graduated this year, is working this summer as a reporter for The Astorian by way of the Snowden internship program offered through the University of Oregon.
Kleiner has already worked on campus publications like Ethos, a student-run arts and culture magazine. Last year, she helped start and edit Student Travel Magazine about how to travel affordably as a student. She has been the co-editor of OR Magazine, a journalism school publication.
Last summer, Kleiner freelanced for Portland-based Pamplin Media and has also interned for Blue Chalk Media as a researcher and writer.
But, for her, the more formative experiences have come from working on larger projects or by happenstance.
Two years ago, Kleiner was in Ecuador and became fascinated by the stories told by an Amazon tour guide, a native woman named Lupe Tangoy Yumbo. Kleiner was able to bridge a language gap by communicating with Lupe in Spanish and wrote a feature about her life.
Then Kleiner spent the last year working on a group project with a former National Geographic editor that dove deep into climate change in the Willamette Valley.
“That introduced me to the scientific value of journalism,” she said. She was given the task of telling the story about how people who live in Eugene get their water.
“It was so eye-opening to me to realize I didn’t know where my water came from,” she said. What she produced could help people better understand delicate and complex systems, introducing them to scientific papers and information that may not be easily accessible otherwise.
“It felt so valuable and was so much fun,” Kleiner said. “I got addicted to that feeling.”
