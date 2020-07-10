WARRENTON — An independent investigation has cleared a white Warrenton police officer after reports that he poked fun at George Floyd, a Black man killed by Minneapolis police, while off duty at Bubba’s Sports Bar in June.
Robert Wirt was placed on administrative leave by the city on June 15 while an investigator looked into claims originally made in a Facebook post. The post described Wirt and his “buddies at the bar poking fun at George Floyd yelling, ‘I can’t breathe,’ while one holds his forearm on his neck.”
Floyd was killed in May after a white police officer held his knee against Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes during an arrest. His death led to protests worldwide, including in Clatsop County. The officer was charged with second-degree murder.
City Manager Linda Engbretson said in an email Friday that the city followed policies and procedures concerning the personnel matter.
"The employee at issue was placed on administrative leave during the pendency of the investigation performed by an independent third party," she said. "The investigation is complete and none of the allegations were substantiated and as such the city will not be taking any further action and the employee will be returning from administrative leave."
The city hired Renee Starr, a Portland attorney, to conduct the investigation. The city did not immediately release a summary of the investigation's findings.
Wirt told The Astorian that he will return to work with "my head very high because I did nothing wrong."
"I want to thank the people that did support me from the very beginning and didn't jump to conclusions," he said.
Wirt called in to "The Lars Larson Show" on Friday afternoon and told the radio host he had been "completely exonerated."
"I knew how it would turn out because I knew that these allegations did not happen," the officer said.
Wirt said he notified his supervising officer about the Facebook post circulating in June. Fearing retaliation and worried for his family's safety, he said he left town the night after the allegations were made to stay with a friend in Washington state.
Wirt said the situation has turned his life upside down, and has also been financially damaging to his private barbecue venture.
Wirt was hired as a reserve by Warrenton police in 1997 and discharged in 2000, according to the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training website. He was hired as a reserve again in 2009 and reclassified as a police officer in 2013. He has served as a K-9 officer.
Mayor Henry Balensifer said the City Commission does not have access to the investigative report, since it involves a personnel matter, which is confidential under state law.
"What the City Commission has been made aware of is that there is no evidence to sustain the allegations against the employee per an independent investigator and the employee will resume working in the near future," the mayor said in a statement.
