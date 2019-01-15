The internal investigation of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare’s executive director involved her on-call responsibility at the crisis respite center in Warrenton.
Amy Baker was the on-call administrator on a night in December when two patients at the respite center got into a fight and one was arrested by Warrenton police. After video footage showed the wrong patient was arrested, the program manager at the respite center reached Baker and asked whether police should be called back to look at the video.
Baker was in Portland, and instructed the program manager to “sit on it and we will deal with it tomorrow,” according to the investigator’s report.
Uncomfortable, the program manager reached out to Baker again by text about an hour and half later, shared the video and said she would prefer police view the footage as soon as possible. In a phone conversation, Baker again asked why the situation “could not be handled in the morning,” but ultimately authorized the program manager to have police look at the video, according to the report.
After seeing the footage, police agreed that it appeared the other patient instigated the fight.
The investigation — requested by the mental health agency’s board, and conducted by Lake Oswego employment law firm Peck Rubanoff & Hatfield — concluded Baker did not violate policy regarding her availability that night as on-call administrator. The agency has no policy that requires on-call administrators be physically present near the crisis respite center, and staff was able to reach her in Portland.
But the investigation determined it was poor judgment for Baker not to advise the program manager she would be out of town while she was on call.
The investigation also concluded Baker did not respond appropriately when the program manager told her what the video of the fight showed or after Baker saw the video herself.
“If the program manager had not insisted on having the police view the video, (the patient) — a resident with a significant mental health condition — would have spent the night in jail for a suspected crime that he did not commit,” the investigator wrote.
The mental health agency’s board weighed the investigator’s report and cleared Baker of wrongdoing. The board chairwoman and another board member resigned, citing concerns about the board and the agency’s direction.
Baker, who was placed on administrative leave in late December pending the investigation, returned to work on Monday.
The reason behind Baker’s leave was not publicly disclosed by the agency’s board. The board also did not publicly explain the investigation’s findings in announcing Baker’s return.
The confidential report was obtained by The Daily Astorian.
The Oregon Health Authority is conducting a separate investigation into the incident at the crisis respite center and is expected to share the findings with Clatsop County, which contracts with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare for mental health treatment.
“So we welcome that investigation and, yes, we want to learn from this incident,” said Lt. Kristen Hanthorn, the acting board chairwoman, who leads the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Parole and Probation Division. “But the initial issue that the majority of the board wanted to determine was whether or not Amy was available. And she was. She took the call. They talked out the incident. It was resolved that night by calling law enforcement.
“So nothing rose to the level of discipline or anything else for our employee.”
Hanthorn said the board would not “Monday morning quarterback” the exchanges between Baker and the respite center’s program manager, who felt confident enough to disagree with Baker’s initial instruction.
“And, ultimately, they came to the right answer,” she said.
Baker said the incident highlighted some areas for improvement in the agency’s backup on-call process.
“I could have handled it a lot better,” she said. “And that’s not a reason that you would ever put an executive director on leave.”
