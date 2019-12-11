Investigators believe somebody caused a fire that destroyed a home near Tongue Point last week.
Although the home at the end of Blue Ridge Drive was abandoned, there were signs of people living on the property.
“At this time the exact cause of the fire is undetermined, though given that there was no power to the structure, no lightning in the area and no other potential mechanical cause, we believe the fire was human caused,” Astoria Fire Chief Dan Crutchfield said in a statement Wednesday.
People with information about the fire are asked to contact the Astoria Police Department at 503-325-4411.
Although the land along Blue Ridge Drive is prime real estate, the homes that remain are abandoned, boarded up and vandalized. However, several of them appear to be occupied.
The land was once used for World War II military housing.
The duplex that burned down was purchased in the 1960s by Paul Mossberg. Mossberg died in 2017, and, since then, the property has been abandoned.
In the 1970s, after people began to vacate their homes, a Seattle man, Duane Jeremiah, purchased over 100 units in the Blue Ridge neighborhood — all of the land except for Mossberg’s property.
Jeremiah died in 2000 and left the ownership to his heirs.
Although there has been hope for redevelopment, the neighborhood remains neglected.
In the past, city officials have referred to the neighborhood as frustrating and improvements as a “slow and painstaking process.”
