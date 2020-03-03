Investigators have concluded the Seaside man killed in February started the fire that destroyed his home.
Officials say Stephen Scott Penwarden, 69, started a fire in his two-story home on S. Columbia Street before killing himself. He was the only occupant in the home when the blaze started.
Investigators say Penwarden started the fire sometime after midnight and crews were called at 1:04 a.m.
Nearby properties were threatened by the fire and four occupied homes surrounding the fire were evacuated.
Firefighters were unable to enter the home because of the danger the fire presented.
The investigation was conducted by the Seaside Police Department and Clatsop County Fire Investigation Team.
