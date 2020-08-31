When Peace Lutheran Church’s last pastor left on Pentecost Sunday, it would have been hard to strike a more symbolic note.
Pentecost, on the heels of Easter, marks the moment the Holy Spirit came down to inspire and strengthen Jesus’ Apostles and send them out on a mission to spread the Gospel. It is the day the church was born.
In the parlance of the Lutheran church, Steve Dornfeld was the last pastor the congregation would “call.” Membership had dwindled over the years and they could not afford to bring on a new pastor and also maintain the 1950s-era building on the corner of 12th and Exchange streets. But Dornfeld’s retirement in May was not the end of the church he had served.
Peace Lutheran will merge with First Lutheran this year. The two congregations have penciled in a tentative new name: Peace First Lutheran Church.
The merger will create a new entity but they are following an old tradition among Astoria’s Lutheran churches, which formed, folded and combined as the city’s predominant Scandinavian immigrant groups moved, mingled and melded.
While there is some concern among Peace and First’s congregations about what could be lost in the process of merging, both feel there is more to gain. They hope the community will reap the benefits.
A shifting history
You can’t walk far in Astoria without running into a church. Just under a dozen — Methodist to Catholic — fan out on four streets in one five block area alone.
The city is home to four Lutheran churches now but used to host at least 14 in the late 19th century. The first was established in 1873 or 1874. Others quickly followed with the influx of immigrants from countries where Lutheranism held particular sway: Finland, Norway, Sweden and Germany.
Each ethnic group established their own churches. Tied to specific cultures, languages and politics, the Lutheran congregations maintained independence from each other for a long time. Some church services were not held exclusively and consistently in English until as late as the 1960s.
The churches rose and fell as congregants moved around the city. Astoria could be difficult to navigate then. The most reliable transportation was by boat. Some churches withered when congregants relocated only a few miles away.
But while the old church buildings still hold the memories of generations of worshiping Astorians, the religious landscape has been shifting for years.
Membership in mainstream churches across denominations is declining. In the Pacific Northwest, a notoriously unchurched area, religion in general has always maintained a loose grip with fewer and fewer people identifying as Christian in recent years.
In Astoria, many churches serve aging populations. People are not having large families that they then raise in a church-going tradition, pastors note. Church mergers occur for a variety of reasons, but those in Astoria have often happened when a dwindling congregation faced a stark choice: Change or fade away.
Amid these realities and a pandemic that is reshaping local livelihoods and opportunities, the First Lutheran and Peace Lutheran’s congregations are reevaluating their own role in the community after the merger.
Stephan Kienberger, the pastor of First Lutheran, expects the congregation he ministers will swell from around 180 voting members — not including their children — to just over 300 people.
Leaders envision a combined church that is adept at serving local needs. There is the child care already available at Peace’s Early Learning Center, the counseling at First’s Hope House. First Lutheran’s community garden has never seen such high demand as it has this year.
During the merger process, the churches’ leaders met with groups that serve the homeless and provide resources to immigrant communities, among others. They see room to grow outside partnerships and expand church-based service programs.
“We didn’t want to merge just to continue to do the same things we’ve always done,” Kienberger said.
While the combined congregations plan to worship at the First Lutheran building on 33rd Street going forward, they will retain ownership of the Peace facilities. There are dreams about what some of the buildings could become.
“If you’re not serving the community, you’re basically serving yourself,” Kienberger added. “That may be OK in some respects, but it’s not the main focus of what we feel the message of Jesus is.
“So, how can we reimagine that service to the community, or become more effective in what we are doing?”
Real and sacred
First and Peace talked about merging for years before it happened. The timing was never right before.
Barbara Rasmussen, who joined Peace’s congregation several years ago, spent the past few months delving into the church’s history in Astoria. Peace is the product of at least two prior mergers: between Swedish and German Lutheran churches in 1929 and then that church and a Finnish Lutheran church, Zion Lutheran, in 1974.
“I guess it made me think about how you’re not just merging two worshiping church communities,” Rasmussen said. “It’s people’s lives and their traditions and their backgrounds and where they were baptized and where their grandmother was confirmed.”
Merging is a formal process, requiring more than just two congregations agreeing to worship together. There are the buildings and other assets to consider, office staff and church leadership to blend and sort. It is like if two businesses combined, said Carol Smith, president of First Lutheran’s church council.
On the other side, the simple combining of people is not so simple. Though First and Peace’s congregations voted overwhelmingly in favor of the merger “it’s kind of a hard thing for a church to merge,” Smith said, “because they feel like they’re losing some of their identity.”
Retired pastor John Wecker served at First Lutheran when that church merged with Knappa’s Emmanuel Lutheran in 2004. Overall, it was a positive experience, but at its core, he said, a merger always includes grief.
“It feels very real and it feels very sacred,” said Jim Randall, president of Peace Lutheran’s church council, of the merger between First and Peace. “It feels holy.”
But he also means “whole.”
Randall describes himself as the youngest child of a youngest child. Death, specifically the death of older family members, was an early part of his landscape.
“I learned from an early age that to mourn a transition is important,” he said. “But there’s a limit to that mourning that needs to occur because even through that death there is life that goes on.”
Too add historic detail. Peace Lutheran Church resulted from the merger of Trinity Lutheran Church ( The Swedish Lutheran church congregation that was at 16th & Franklin Ave. - commonly known as the CCC Performing Arts Center in the late 1970s.... now known as the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts) and the Finnish Lutheran Church (Zion Lutheran Church which its history began with J.J. Hoikka in 1883 as the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Church) in 1974 -
Source about the founding of Zion Lutheran Church (originally in 1883): http://www.genealogia.fi/emi/art/article387e.htm
Now marks a new chapter for both Peace and First Lutheran Church together as a new combined congregation with two campuses - Downtown campus (Peace Lutheran Church building [formerly known the Zion Lutheran Church building] & Peace Learning Center and parking lot) and the Uppertown campus (First Lutheran Church building, Hope House, and parking lot).
