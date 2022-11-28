Sea stars
Buy Now

Sunflower sea stars are in danger along the coast.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Scientists along the West Coast are calling for immediate action to aid the recovery of sunflower sea stars, which have seen catastrophic population declines over the past decade. 

Experts say a sea star wasting disease epidemic that began in 2013 has decimated about 95% of the population from the Aleutian Islands of Alaska to Baja California, Mexico. 

Sea stars

Sunflower sea stars are often found along the shoreline and intertidal zones.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.