Chinook

The Chinook salmon that return to California’s Klamath and Sacramento rivers form an important part of Oregon’s ocean salmon fisheries.

 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Mark Newell typically buys and processes a lot of salmon and tuna. But this year, he expects that a lack of salmon fishing off Oregon’s southern coast during the spring and summer seasons could wipe out a major chunk of his income.

Newell, based in Newport and a member of the Oregon Salmon Commission, has been a commercial fisherman since the 1970s and, in the past 15 years, a wholesale seafood buyer and processor. Ocean Beauty in Astoria is one of his accounts.

This story is part of a collaboration between The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.

Tags