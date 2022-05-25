Lucien Swerdloff’s fingerprints are all over the North Coast.
As the coordinator, instructor and one of the founders of Clatsop Community College’s historic preservation program, he has led students through countless restoration projects over the years.
At the end of the academic year, he is stepping away.
The field of historic preservation is changing, Swerdloff said, as it adapts to more modern architectural styles and materials that are designated as historic with time. He thought it might be good for fresh eyes to take the reins.
“I figured it’s just time. I’ve been here 25 years — that’s a long time,” he said. “I’m still active, able to do stuff, and I figured I did what I could do here. The program needs to change, to grow and to develop to go on into the future.
"Maybe it’s time for somebody new to come in and carry on and take that over.”
Swerdloff started at the college as an instructor in computer-aided design and graphics in the late 1990s. Over a decade later, Swerdloff, along with a group of other craftspeople and historians on the North Coast, saw a need. While the region had many old buildings, structures and destinations that required upkeep and restoration, there was a lack of people who worked in historic preservation.
The program eventually took shape in 2009 and, in partnership with the city, Clatsop County Historical Society and other organizations, has thrived.
The Masonic Lodge, the Flavel House Museum, the lighthouse at Cape Disappointment, the Merwyn Apartments, a number of cemeteries — if it’s a historic site in the region, there is a good chance Swerdloff and his students have aided in its preservation.
“The idea is to find these projects that would not be done otherwise, because there aren’t resources to do them,” he said.
There are only a handful of hands-on historic preservation programs in the country, Swerdloff said, making the program at the college a significant one to the West Coast. While the program's shift to offering hybrid courses — both in-person and online — has expanded the reach, there is still a need for more.
Swerdloff is working with several groups to help develop other historic preservation programs.
Sparking an interest
After growing up in New York and earning an undergraduate degree in math, Swerdloff took a year off to travel around Europe.
Seeing old European buildings and sites sparked an interest in architecture and historic preservation, even if he didn’t know it then, he said.
Swerdloff soon returned to the United States and earned a masters degree in architecture. He eventually ended up in Missouri, where he taught at a school of architecture.
He spent much of his leisure time working on old houses, where he picked up significant knowledge and skills in preservation.
Before relocating from Missouri to Astoria in the '90s, Swerdloff earned money buying old, rundown houses, fixing them up and selling them.
Swerdloff recalls one large house in particular, which had become overrun with trash, dirt and potbellied pigs.
Restoring the home seemed hopeless. But Swerdloff had an eye for what the house once was — and had the potential to become again.
The sale of the house financially supported Swerdloff and his family for many years, he said.
Swerdloff's skills and experience in preservation and architecture were important to the development and growth of the program at the college.
“Lucien has the ability to see the big picture and how to get there, and that’s an unusual talent," John Goodenberger, a local historian and one of the program's founders, said. "He could see the big picture of the program, but also he could see, ‘OK, these are the classes we need to take. This is what it’s going to take to be able to teach those classes. These are the kinds of workshops we need to do. This is how we need to set that up.’ He runs all of that. That’s a talent.”
'The people that live here are proud of that'
As Swerdloff looked through binders and folders of the many projects he and his students have undertaken, he remembered specific details, laughing and telling stories about the unexpected twists and turns they faced.
“A thing about historic preservation which is super fun, is it’s kind of like archaeology. It’s this investigation — you don’t really know until you start pulling away layers to see what’s happening,” he said. “Sometimes you discover this stuff that you just don’t know is coming.”
Swerdloff’s influence in Astoria stretches far beyond the many windows, gravestones, columns and structures his program has helped restore.
“Something I really admire about him is the fact that he can do all of that – do all of the juggling of teaching, working with the administration and working with students and contractors – and he does it so effortlessly. We don’t see him sweat,” Goodenberger said.
Goodenberger also lauded his chops as an instructor.
“Students have said that they really appreciate the fact that he is able to reach them at whatever level they are at and bring them up, and to do it with humor and with ease,” he said.
Chris Gustafson, one of Swerdloff’s first students in the program, went on to own a window restoration business in the Willamette Valley. He called Swerdloff a friend and mentor.
“Lucien, what he has done as a public servant to our community of Astoria, is nothing short of exceptional in my opinion,” he said. “ ... This guy is above and beyond amazing for what he contributes to the community and what he does for everyone. I have nothing but the highest regards for him.”
Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, said the college is looking to fill Swerdloff’s shoes and keep the momentum of the program going. However, the job description has been rewritten and simplified, Goodenberger said, because they understand what Swerdloff did is not easily replicable.
Earlier this year, Swerdloff won the city's Dr. Edward Harvey Historic Preservation Award. But Swerdloff, as many close to him know, deflects any attention on him to the program.
He credits the support of the college, as well as the wider community, for its success.
“This community as a whole is really supportive of its history and its historic buildings. Economically, it’s good. It’s good for tourism … there’s the breweries, the distilleries, the river — it’s beautiful here. That’s why they come here, but it’s also Astoria … with the old Victorian buildings and people want to see that,” Swerdloff said. “Everybody in the business community really understands that and are supportive of the historic fabric of this town and want to see it maintained and restored.
"The people that live here are proud of that.”