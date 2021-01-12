A family of local educators is starting an Italian pasta and sausage shop.
Sister and brother Rachel and Matthew Gaetano, along with his wife, Julie Hoffman, hope to open Gaetano’s Market & Deli in the Allen Building at 10th and Commercial streets in February.
The shop will offer homemade pastas, sauces, sausages, lasagnas, salads and sandwiches to-go, along with meats, cheeses and breads. The market portion will include beer, wine and a gourmet selection of groceries, including peppers, vinegars, oils, marinated vegetables, condiments and dried pastas.
"We want to carry things that you're not going to find in the grocery store," Rachel Gaetano said.
The idea for the market marinated when the three former educators, all recent transplants to the North Coast, found themselves without teaching jobs lined up for this school year. Rachel Gaetano had finished a one-year contract as a math teacher in Seaside after moving from Arizona. Matthew Gaetano and Julie Hoffman had returned after 18 years of teaching overseas, including a stint in Genoa, Italy.
“On our way home from work, we’d stop off at the pasta place and pick up some fresh pasta and sauce,” Hoffman recalled of living in Italy. “It was just easy to have a simple meal after work.”
Like many others, the family found themselves stuck at home and cooking more often. The Gaetano siblings remembered visiting an Italian market near their childhood home in Los Angeles. Their grandfather had owned an Italian restaurant outside Chicago, and their late father had talked of starting a deli and market.
“We did some research, and there’s not another Italian market on the coast,” Rachel Gaetano said.
The deli and market appealed to the family, focusing on to-go items that wouldn’t be affected by dining shutdowns because of the coronavirus and would provide locals an easy dinner to take home and heat up.
The family looked around at local restaurants for the right mix of floor space and a kitchen to turn out their to-go meals. They landed on the Allen Building, which developer Ted Osborn sold in 2018 to Lake Oswego couple Daniel Kaiser and Yvonne Troutman.
Next door to Gaetano's is Caring for the Coast, an in-home elderly care company. On the 10th Street storefront of the Allen Building is Sacrilicious Beauty, a bath, body and skin care company.
Gaetano’s will replace Bellisima Salon & Spa, which closed temporarily beginning in August. Lauren Ryan, the owner of Bellisima, said she plans to reopen the salon in a smaller location.
"We have looked into a few places downtown but are focused on a small place that can serve the salon and our new Babe Cave Clothing Co. boutique, as well as be a safe haven for the homeless at night with heat lamps and a daily food and clothing drop-off," Ryan said.
