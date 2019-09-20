Heavy marine contractor J.E. McAmis has landed a $140 million contract from the federal government to repair the South Jetty over the next five years.
McAmis will oversee the placement of 400,000 tons of rock along the 6-mile jetty, the final piece of a three-phase rehabilitation of the jetties protecting the mouth of the Columbia River.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains the river’s jetties, pile dikes and shipping channel, which facilitates more than $20 billion in estimated commerce each year.
“We’re commencing work in the next couple of weeks, getting the road prepared,” said Scott Vandegrift, vice president of the Chico, California-based contractor, which maintains a large yard in Longview, Washington.
McAmis will start placing rocks in March. Repairs will happen from the root outward on the jetty, worn down over the years by tidal and storm surges.
The Army Corps has not asked a contractor to source so much rock since the last major rehabilitation of the South Jetty in the 1960s. The rock will come from quarries in Oregon and Washington state, including the Drake Pit in Clatsop County, Vandegrift said.
McAmis has been awarded three of the last four major jetty contracts along the Columbia River and is finishing up the repair of the North Jetty. For the repair, McAmis has had rocks barged to Tansy Point in Warrenton and trucked over the Astoria Bridge and through Cape Disappointment State Park in Washington.
The company plans to initially truck a lot of materials before constructing a barge facility in Fort Stevens State Park in the spring to accept rocks, Vandegrift said. Part of the project entails keeping public access open to all parking areas.
The repairs are expected to last until October 2024. Storms generally limit stone placement to between May and October, with more constraints on the outer reaches of the jetty.
“The construction duration is five years,” Vandegrift said. “We’re always shooting to get done early, but I’d say four to five years.”
