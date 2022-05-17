Early election returns on Tuesday night show Cyrus Javadi with the edge over Glenn Gaither in the Republican primary for state House District 32.
Javadi, a dentist in Tillamook, and Gaither, a retired corrections officer in Seaside, are vying for the open seat which covers the North Coast.
Logan Laity, a community organizer and small-business owner in Tillamook, was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Following Betsy Johnson’s decision to run for governor, state Rep. Suzanne Weber vacated her seat in House District 32 to run for Johnson’s old seat in state Senate District 16.
Weber, a Tillamook Republican, and Melissa Busch, a home health nurse from Warren and a Democrat, were unopposed in the primaries for Senate.
While sharing the same party affiliation, Javadi and Gaither had different focuses during their campaigns.
Javadi has cited his experience as a small-business owner in looking to fill the needs of the North Coast’s business community and workforce amid the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Javadi has also pointed to land use laws as outdated and an obstacle for affordable housing.
"It's encouraging ... it's looking really good and I feel like it's a good indication of things to come for the night," Javadi said.
While Javadi has expressed concern about the hyperpartisan political climate, Gaither has said he does not support “middle of the road” politicians like Weber, Javadi and Johnson.
With an emphasis on social and cultural issues, Gaither, who considers himself a “Constitutionalist,” said he was initially motivated to run by what he saw happening in Oregon school districts, specifically around topics such as sexuality and race.
Gaither, a graduate of Knappa High School, has worked with the Knappa Parents Organization, a group with culturally conservative views that pushed back on the school district’s curriculum and pandemic response.
Gaither ran unsuccessfully as an independent for the Washington House of Representatives in 2012.
After the initial results, Gaither pointed to Javadi's fundraising advantage. Javadi raised more than $29,000, according to campaign finance records, to Gaither's $825.
"It's not always money," he said. "If I do win, that would make the victory that much better. It sends a message to the grassroots people — it doesn't take hundreds of thousands to do this."
Both candidates were critical of what they see as government overreach and how it can fail to take local needs into account.
The candidates also aligned on the need to tackle drug addiction, pointing to the shortcomings of Measure 110, which decriminalized the possession of small amounts of drugs and sought to channel money to addiction treatment.
While the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to weigh in again soon on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, both candidates have indicated that they are “pro-life.”