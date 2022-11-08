Republican Cyrus Javadi had a slim lead over Democrat Logan Laity in the state House District 32 race after early election results Tuesday.
Javadi, a Tillamook dentist, acknowledged in an interview that the election was still too close to call.
"We're encouraged by the results that show us with a lead and feel like this will be the final result, with us winning the election," he said.
Laity, a small-business consultant and community organizer in Tillamook, said he felt cautiously optimistic that, as last-minute ballots are tallied, his supporters will continue to show up in the vote count.
“This is incredibly tight," Laity observed, "and I’m just honored to have had the opportunity, and to have had so much support, especially from my friends and family.”
He said that, no matter the result of the race, he will continue to advocate for people on the North Coast.
The two Tillamook residents were able to compete for the open seat because of the chain reaction in North Coast politics sparked by Betsy Johnson’s gubernatorial aspirations.
The longtime state senator’s decision last year to leave state Senate District 16 to campaign for governor as an unaffiliated candidate left a looming vacancy. State Rep. Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, chose to seek Johnson’s old seat rather than run for reelection.
After the last census, the state House district boundaries shifted to include Clatskanie and more of Tillamook County.
In their campaigns, both Laity and Javadi highlighted the importance of working with the opposing party to find solutions to problems that affect the district.
Javadi leaned into his experience operating a dental practice, saying he could better empathize with a business community still recovering from coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.
Laity emphasized his service on the Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency and his experience as an advocate who lobbied for policies such as the Student Success Act, passed in 2019.
Javadi opposed Measure 114, which seeks to toughen gun regulations, requiring gun owners to obtain permits and pass a safety course. It also seeks to ban ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds, and would close a loophole that allows gun sales to go through if a background check takes longer than three days.
Javadi advocated for bringing back criminal penalties for street drugs. Two years ago, Oregon voters passed Measure 110, which decriminalized the possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, traded drug arrests for tickets, and sought to offer offenders a voluntary path to rehabilitation. Javadi viewed the widespread problem of drug use as a factor contributing to the state’s homelessness rates and argued that addressing one could help address the other.
Laity had canvassed for Measure 110, but later said a key moment for him occurred when he learned that funding was not reaching drug treatment services and that the measure lacked accountability mechanisms.
Javadi’s campaign hit on several issues that Republicans across the country have focused on, such as local control of school districts and their curricula.
But as a Republican candidate, Javadi is an anomaly in lamenting the direction his party had taken under former President Donald Trump. He said he hoped someone other than Trump gets his party’s presidential nomination in 2024.
Laity focused on education and the environment, housing and health care — a topic that became more urgent after the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down Roe v. Wade and took away abortion as a constitutional right.
Laity argued that Oregonians' access to health care should be protected and expanded. Javadi said he identified as “pro-life” but could envision cases, such as rape and incest, where exceptions could make sense.
By the end of the election, campaign contributions totaled almost $528,000, far less than 2020’s $2.7 million race — the most expensive state House race that year — between Weber and Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, an Astoria Democrat.
Javadi’s campaign raised more than $443,000. A significant portion of that amount came from Bring Balance to Salem PAC, a political action committee that former U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, a Hood River Republican, helped form to boost his party’s candidates in the Oregon Legislature.
Laity raised almost $85,000.