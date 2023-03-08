State Rep. Cyrus Javadi and state Sen. Suzanne Weber are among several rural and coastal lawmakers opposing the draft of a state habitat conservation plan.
In a letter to Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday, the Tillamook Republicans and other state House and Senate Republicans urged the governor and the Oregon Department of Forestry to work with local communities on an alternative plan.
Over the past several years, the state Department of Forestry has been preparing a 70-year habitat conservation plan that would designate protected habitat areas across nearly 640,000 acres of state forests, mostly in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.
The plan would outline no-logging areas to protect species and keep the state in compliance with the federal Endangered Species Act.
“Our constituents deserve to have their interests represented and safeguarded in this process,” the letter said. “We also recognize your goal ‘that every part of the state can be successful.’ We believe that (the Oregon Department of Forestry) has the ability to draft a better plan that will sustain higher timber harvest volumes, meet both the conservation goals of the (the Oregon Department of Forestry) and the economic needs of the coastal and forest regions.”
Javadi, who was elected in November to represent state House District 32, which covers the North Coast, also announced that he would introduce legislation that would require the Department of Forestry to consider an alternate plan that allows for more logging and issue a detailed analysis of how it would impact local jobs.
“The HCP, as currently proposed, would devastate the North Coast,” Javadi said in a statement. “It would cost good-paying timber jobs and vital revenue that supports public safety services in Tillamook, Clatsop and Columbia counties.”
The Department of Forestry declined to comment.
Backlash
The opposition to the habitat conservation plan from state legislators comes after backlash from some Clatsop County and timber industry leaders, who have argued that the plan goes further than it needs to protect habitat at the expense of local communities that depend on revenue generated by logging state forests.
Revenue is distributed to counties and other local districts based on timber sales in each jurisdiction’s geographical boundary, which means some would be more affected than others.
Clatsop County is expected to be the most impacted county.
County leaders anticipate a 35% reduction in timber revenue because of the plan, which they say could result in an annual loss of $3 million for the county. Local districts, including schools, also stand to lose millions.
While the habitat conservation plan is still being developed, timber harvest projections recently released by the state for the next two years match the reduction the county has anticipated. County leaders fear what that could mean for harvest volumes over the 70-year life of the plan.
Javadi described the potential reductions in stark terms, saying that the plan would “gut local government budgets.” He said that in addition to Clatsop County, local school districts would be hit the hardest.
The Astorian reported last week that Jewell School District, which is almost entirely reliant on timber revenue, stands to be among the most impacted school districts on the North Coast. Some school districts do not expect to be affected.
While the potential reductions to revenue for Jewell and other timber-reliant school districts in Tillamook County are alarming, the state said it would compensate for the losses to a certain extent.
Operating revenue for K-12 public schools in Oregon is primarily funded through a combination of state revenue and local revenue, which includes state timber revenue.
The state uses a formula that takes into account each school district’s share of state and local revenue, and adjusts state revenue depending on the school district’s level of local revenue.
For many years, local revenue has accounted for most or all of Jewell’s operating revenue. The school district has also been able to keep excess timber revenue, which has afforded it better facilities and programs than some other rural school districts.
Based on data from the Oregon Forest Resources Institute, Javadi said the plan could also jeopardize family-wage forestry jobs and put local businesses at risk. Leaders in the timber industry have also raised those concerns.
Questions
However, others, including the Wild Salmon Center, a Portland-based conservation organization, question the predictions of mill closures and job losses as a result of the plan.
The group cited data from the Department of Forestry and state Employment Department that suggest reductions in timber harvests have not had much influence on job levels.
“The (habitat conservation plan) will actually give the industry and the state license to harvest at a consistent level over the next 50 years, by limiting endangered species lawsuits,” Oakley Brooks, the Wild Salmon Center’s communications director, said in an email.
“Climate change and shrinking habitat are squeezing a lot of fish and wildlife species. There are other species such as the red tree vole that are under threat but not listed under the Endangered Species Act, which means there will only be more risk that listings and lawsuits would grow on state forests as time marches on.
“The (habitat conservation plan) would hedge against that risk by setting aside habitat for vulnerable and listed species now. And that allows logging to continue.”
Brooks added that the North Coast’s tourism and recreation industry depends on clean water, healthy forests, fish and wildlife populations.
“And that needs to be part of the conversation, too,” he said.