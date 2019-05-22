Jewell School’s award-winning band will be featured on KPTV Fox 12’s segment “Surprise Squad” throughout Thursday.
The segment receives nominations and travels around the state offering support and a spot on television to local community efforts.
Fox 12 recently visited the rural K-12 campus and provided players new black dress shoes. The band, directed by Cory Pederson, recently placed second in its category at the state championships.
The segment will air every hour at approximately the 45-minute mark Thursday, starting at 5:45 a.m. on “Good Day Oregon,” according to Fox 12 staff, and will also air on news programs at noon, 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.