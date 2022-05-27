The Jewell School District will look internally to fill two key leadership roles for next school year.
During a special meeting Wednesday night, the school board voted unanimously to hire Cory Pederson, the band teacher, as superintendent and Megan Ticer, an elementary teacher, as principal.
Pending contract negotiations, both will be hired on an interim basis in July.
“I envision a side-by-side work with all the stakeholders – all your student community, all the staff members, Megan herself and the school board,” Pederson, who has been with the school district for 15 years, said. “I am just excited to look at it and have a district that nurtures and supports one another for continued growth. Specifically the kids, really helping to nurture their love and support, not just in education, but social-emotional, all the aspects of going through that process of learning and growing.”
Pederson, who founded the Columbia River Symphony, is the president of the Jewell Education Association union.
Pederson said he hopes to eventually take on the superintendent role long term.
“I love the community, I love the kids, and I wouldn’t be doing this if that wasn’t the case here,” he said. “The staff as well — I know we have had turnover out there but everyone is there for the same reason. They want to succeed and work their tails off … I am not going to say it’s going to be an easy road — any time there is turnover. But I’m up for the challenge and working together with everybody.”
The new hires come as the rural school district has faced uncertainty in its leadership.
The superintendent role was vacated earlier this month after Steve Phillips, who was on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, was selected to lead Newberg Public Schools. Phillips was brought on in Jewell in 2018 and appointed to superintendent in 2019.
The reason for the administrative leave and the investigation was not disclosed by the school district.
Brian Gardner, a former superintendent from Linn County, was hired to fill the role on an interim basis until the end of the school year.
Jon Wood, the principal, is stepping away at the end of the school year. Wood, who declined to disclose the reason, has served as principal since 2019.
Jewell School serves students kindergarten-through-12th grade.