The Jewell School band placed second in its category at the Oregon School Activities Association championships on Friday.
Director Cory Pederson’s students were just three points behind state champions Lowell in their contest, which combines 2A and 1A divisions. Lowell is a rural school southeast of Eugene.
“We missed the state champions by three points,” said Pederson in an online post to the Jewell School community. "Awesome job, Bluejays. What a great way to end the festival season.”
This year’s competition showed significant success for other North Coast musicians.
Warrenton High School, under Michael McClure, placed second in 3A band and Terry Dahlgreen’s students at Seaside High School placed fifth in the 4A contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.