JEWELL — The Jewell School Board on Monday stripped Superintendent Alice Hunsaker of the right to represent the school district after an investigation found she served without an administrator’s license and failed to ensure completion of employee evaluations.
Bryan Swearingen, the school board's chairman, declined to comment on the specifics of the investigation until Hunsaker is issued a letter of discipline in her permanent file.
Hunsaker has kept her title of superintendent, but has largely been away from the school district over the past few months. She lives in the Portland area with her significant other, Terrence Smyth, who recently resigned as principal of Jewell School and took the same position at Gresham High School.
The school board named Steve Phillips, an executive administrator hired last year to take over from Hunsaker starting next school year, as acting superintendent.
Wendy Crozier, Jewell's dean of students and a former elementary teacher in Portland Public Schools, was named Smyth's interim replacement as principal of the rural K-12 campus. The school district recently hired Jon Wood, the programs coordinator for Nyssa School District in Eastern Oregon, as the principal starting next school year.
School leadership in Jewell has been a revolving door since the departure of Brian Gander, who had been with the school district from 2009 to 2012. Hunsaker joined after a series of three interim superintendents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.