Poor air quality and intermittent power outages closed Jewell School one day after it reopened to students.
The school announced it would be closed Wednesday, but administrators expected to reopen on Thursday if air quality improves and the power stays on. The North Coast has been blanketed in smoke from regional wildfires.
The closure will only affect a portion of the school’s student body.
Because of the school’s small size — under 200 students — administrators were able to reopen to in-person classes beginning this week. Students were separated into two cohorts as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. The “A-Cohort” was scheduled to be in school all day Wednesday and will not shift to Thursday, according to an announcement by Superintendent Stephen Phillips.
