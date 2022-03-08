JEWELL — The Jewell School District has hired an acting replacement for Superintendent Steve Phillips, who was placed on administrative leave last month pending an investigation.
Following an executive session on Monday night, the school board voted unanimously to make Brian Gardner, a former superintendent at Central Linn School District in Linn County, the acting superintendent for the rural school district. The appointment was effective immediately.
“We’re very excited,” Mike Stahly, the school board’s chairman, told The Astorian. “He is starting in the morning — he is actually starting right now. I hope everybody has a chance to stop in and meet him.”
Gardner served as superintendent in Linn County for a decade before retiring from the position last year. He also has past experience as a principal and teacher.
He will fill in through the end of June, or until an earlier date is given by the school board with 30 days advance notice, according to his contract.
The appointment of Gardner comes as Jewell has faced leadership uncertainty and turnover in recent years.
“My interest in Jewell is because I think that my basic background and skills can come in and hopefully calm the waters a little bit, and do some things to help the district set up for long term and permanent success,” Gardner said to the school board and attendees of the meeting on Monday. “My basic feeling is you do that by focusing on the kids and focusing on the staff. The rest of it is noise.
“So I see it as – my job is to try to get that focus back to where it needs to be … Hopefully, I can help with that. I am looking forward to it.”
With only a few months remaining in the school year, Gardner said he plans to meet individually with school board members and administrators to get himself up to speed.
The acting superintendent’s duties will feature a combination of remote and in-person work. Gardner, who is based in Nevada, plans to make weekly commutes to the school district, spending a few days at a time in Jewell.
In his contract, Gardner will be paid based on days worked, with his weekly earnings prorated at $800 per day. With the exception of spring break, his contract requires a weekly in-person presence.
After the conclusion of the school board meeting on Monday, Gardner held a discussion with parents and attendees, addressing concerns and answering questions. Topics touched on his availability, communication and the lack of stability in the superintendent role.
Parents expressed frustration with the inability to find a long-term solution at superintendent. Phillips was appointed superintendent in 2019.
“Right now, we are on this every three, four-year cycle of superintendents getting turned around,” a parent, who also works at Jewell School, said. “ ... It’s like a hamster in a wheel, you keep on running, you keep on working hard, but you are going nowhere.”
Gardner said he could potentially discuss the issue with the school board. He indicated that he would not pursue a permanent role.
Phillips was put on paid administrative leave during a Feb. 15 special session, which followed an executive session. An independent investigation was initiated shortly after.
The school board has not disclosed the reason for the investigation.