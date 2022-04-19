Jon Wood, the principal at Jewell School, has resigned.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, Mike Stahly, the board chairman, read a statement acknowledging that Wood, who has been in the role for three years, is stepping away at the end of the school year.
Wood declined to comment on his resignation or the reason for his departure.
School board members Stahly and Mike Wammack and acting Superintendent Brian Gardner all thanked Wood for his service.
Wood was brought on as principal in 2019 after serving as the director of programs for the Nyssa School District in Eastern Oregon.
“In my experience – again, I got here a month and a half, two months ago – Jon has done everything that I’ve asked him to do,” said Gardner, who was hired by the school district in March on an interim basis. “He’s essentially running the operations of the school right now and he’s done a good job. I wish him well in his next endeavors.”
Members of the unions for Jewell’s educators and classified employees sent a letter to the school board in March regarding their confidence in Wood’s abilities and leadership.
Fourteen Jewell Education Association members and 18 Classified Association members participated in an anonymous two-question survey.
According to the results, the majority – 79.1% of educators and 94% of classified staff – voted that Wood is incapable of leading the school and staff. Most – 86% of educators and 94% of classified staff – also voted “no” on whether they trusted Wood.
The letter from the unions was obtained by The Astorian.
Wood’s resignation adds to the uncertainty in leadership at the rural school district.
In February, Steve Phillips was placed on paid administrative leave as superintendent pending an independent investigation. The school district hired Gardner, a former superintendent in Linn County, to fill the role on an interim basis until the end of the school year.
Wood previously worked with Phillips in Nyssa before joining him at Jewell School, which serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Last week, Newberg Public Schools named Phillips as one of three finalists for their superintendent position. The school district, which has faced public controversy over a ban on political symbols and other issues, said the school board expects to select a new superintendent on April 26.
Phillips is still under contract at Jewell, Gardner confirmed.
“Anytime it is April, and your current superintendent is on administrative leave, (the leadership) is not in good shape,” Gardner said. “But things have a way of working out and we will figure out how to help move it forward.”