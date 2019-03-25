JEWELL — The Jewell School District is transitioning early to new leadership after Terrence Smyth resigned as principal to take a position as interim principal of Gresham High School.
Wendy Crozier, Jewell’s dean of students and a former elementary teacher in Portland Public Schools, has been named Smyth’s interim replacement as principal of the rural K-12 campus.
The school district is in negotiations with Jon Wood, the programs coordinator for the Nyssa School District in Eastern Oregon, to be the new permanent principal starting next school year. Wood, a former assistant principal, life science teacher and special education assistant in Nyssa, was chosen from seven candidates interviewed by a hiring committee.
At a recent meeting, the Jewell School Board also installed Steve Phillips as acting superintendent. Former Superintendent Alice Hunsaker, Smyth’s significant other and Jewell’s leader since 2013, will continue advising the school district from a distance as she transitions into retirement after the school year.
“Technically, she is still our superintendent,” Bryan Swearingen, the chairman of the school board, said of Hunsaker. “The district had a need to appoint an acting superintendent to carry out daily activities.”
The transition helps take the training wheels off for Phillips while providing him support from Hunsaker as a consultant, Swearingen said.
Smyth first came to Clatsop County in 2015 after being hired as superintendent of Knappa School District. He resigned within his first six months on the job before being hired as principal in Jewell, where he was living. Before Knappa, he spent eight years as principal of the Springwater Trail High School in the Gresham-Barlow School District.
Neither Smyth nor Hunsaker were available for comment.
