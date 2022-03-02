JEWELL — Steve Phillips, the superintendent of the Jewell School District, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an independent investigation.
Following an executive session Tuesday night, the rural district’s school board took steps toward finding an acting replacement for Phillips.
The disciplinary action taken against Phillips was announced during the school board’s Feb. 15 special session, which also followed an executive session. An investigation began shortly after that meeting, Michael Stahly, the school board’s chairman, said.
Stahly declined to disclose why Phillips was placed on leave or the reason for the investigation. Phillips could not immediately be reached for comment.
“We are trying to maintain smooth operations of the district while we are going through the investigation,” Stahly told The Astorian.
Dan Goldman, the superintendent of the Northwest Regional Education Service District, attended Tuesday’s meeting to assist the school district with bringing in a replacement.
The school board voted unanimously to approve the job description that was crafted by Goldman, which states that the acting superintendent will be on duty through June.
Cecilia Mialon, a parent attending the meeting, asked the school board about the possibility of the acting superintendent becoming permanent in their role.
“It depends if we find them, we have that need and they are willing,” Stahly replied.
The pursuit of a new, full-time superintendent down the road would require another process, said Nancy Hungerford, the school board’s general counsel, who attended the meeting virtually.
Goldman and Hungerford said it may be difficult to find many candidates to fill in as acting superintendent due to the timing, the requirement of a superintendent’s license and the need to relocate to Jewell.
“It just concerns me a little. I’ve been here six years and I’ve seen quite a lot of turnover here at the school,” Mialon told the school board. “I think hiring someone in a hasty way — I am just really apprehensive about that approach. I think it needs to be looked at very carefully and hopefully you aren’t going to just pick somebody because they are available and you’re going to pick them because they're fair, compassionate and ethical people, and they’re going to do the job well.”
“That’s what we’re shooting for,” Ginger Kaczenski, a school board member, replied.
Phillips was hired by the school district as an executive administrator in 2018 and was eventually appointed superintendent in 2019, replacing Alice Hunsaker, who had retired.
Phillips’ tenure in Jewell followed his resignation from his position as deputy superintendent in the Beaverton School District after receiving blowback for reposting a tweet that expressed anti-immigration sentiments. Members of the Jewell Education Association had opposed Phillip’s hiring at the time.
He served as superintendent and director of secondary education in the Malheur Education Service District before his time in Beaverton.
Jewell School, the only school in the school district, serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade.