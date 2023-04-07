The only contested race for the Clatsop Community College Board in May will see Ed Johnson, a farmer, face off against Marc Gendelman, the director of rehabilitation services at Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco, Washington.
The two will compete for Zone 1, Position 1, which covers much of the eastern portion of Clatsop County, including Knappa, Svensen, Elsie, Jewell and Westport. Karen Burke, who served in the position for nine years, chose not to run for reelection.
Johnson, who lives in Brownsmead, has over three decades of school board experience, including almost 25 years on the Knappa School District Board, where he is the chairman. Johnson is giving up his seat in Knappa to run for the college board.
“I just wanted to try a different challenge and look at education at a different level … I figured, well, I got lots of board experience. I got lots of experience at Clatsop Community College,” said Johnson, who added that he and some of his children have taken classes at the college.
Johnson, who previously worked as the operations manager for the Knappa Water Association for 39 years, has also served on the county Fair Board and the Knappa-Svensen Rural Fire Protection District Board. Johnson pointed to having to make difficult decisions while on those boards.
Johnson identified enrollment, which has slowly started to creep back up, and meeting the needs of the community through degree and certificate programs, as important issues for the college.
“I don’t have any things that I am going in to get somebody, or get rid of a program, or start a program or anything,” he said. “I just figured that I have a lot of experience that could be valuable to that board.”
Gendelman, who lives near Svensen, has resided on the North Coast for four years, but said that he and his family have made an effort to establish roots in the community.
Gendelman serves as a member of the bond oversight committee in the Knappa School District.
“I think I have the right mixture of experience, enthusiasm, interest and current, relevant professional position to support needs for the community and the community college,” he said.
Gendelman pointed to the transition out of the coronavirus pandemic as crucial for the college and identified the need for affordable access to programs that lead to well-paying jobs. Gendelman said he wants to see the college’s nursing program expanded and the addition of health science degree and certificate programs.
“I think I would bring a strong and current perspective from health care leadership and a deep appreciation for community college curriculum, being that I earned my transfer and associate’s degree from a community college when I was younger, which I think both are essential for this transition,” he said.
Incumbent Jody Stahancyk, an attorney, is running unopposed in Zone 3, Position 6. Incumbent Tim Lyman, a real estate broker, is also running unopposed in Zone 3, Position 7.
Lloyd Mueller, the former director of financial aid at the college, is running unopposed in Zone 2, Position 4, where appointee Nicole Williams has chosen to give up her seat.