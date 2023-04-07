The only contested race for the Clatsop Community College Board in May will see Ed Johnson, a farmer, face off against Marc Gendelman, the director of rehabilitation services at Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco, Washington.

The two will compete for Zone 1, Position 1, which covers much of the eastern portion of Clatsop County, including Knappa, Svensen, Elsie, Jewell and Westport. Karen Burke, who served in the position for nine years, chose not to run for reelection.

Clatsop Community College has one contested board race in the May election.

