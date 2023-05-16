Ed Johnson, a Brownsmead farmer, held a strong lead over Marc Gendelman, a health care professional, for Zone 1, Position 1, on the Clatsop Community College Board in Tuesday's election.
Johnson had 65% of the vote to Gendelman's 34%.
Johnson, who has served on the Knappa School District Board for over 25 years, said he ran for the college board to look at education from a different level.
“I’m looking forward to seeing if we can get by the kerfuffles that have been going on the last couple of weeks here and move the college forward and get things going again, back to normal and doing better,” he said.
Johnson has also served on the Clatsop County Fair Board and the Knappa-Svensen Rural Fire Protection District Board. He worked as the operations manager for the Knappa Water Association for nearly four decades.
During his campaign, Johnson pointed to improving college enrollment, which has started to slowly go back up, and meeting community needs through degree and certificate programs.
Gendelman, the director of rehabilitation services at Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco, Washington, said he wanted to bring a voice from the health care sector to the college board.
Gendelman advocated for expanding the college’s nursing program and adding health science degree and certificate programs. He also identified enrollment and workforce development as key issues.
“I was hoping to have a little more of the vote in before going to bed tonight, but democracy is going to sort itself out and I’m not worried about that," he said.
Gendelman said he would consider getting involved with the college in other ways.
“I think that my perspective with workforce development, especially in health care sector, being that’s where I come from professionally, is that it’s important and valid and I will continue to look for ways to be of service,” he said.
Zone 1, Position 1 covers much of the eastern section of Clatsop County, including Knappa, Svensen, Elsie, Jewell and Westport.
The election comes at a critical time for the college and the college board. The winner is set to replace Karen Burke, who did not run for reelection. Burke resigned this month, along with board members Rosemary Baker-Monaghan, the chairwoman, and Sara Meyer after a separation agreement with Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, was approved. Breitmeyer is set to leave the college in July.
Meyer and Burke were critical of some of the remaining board members, claiming they have acted in bad faith and damaged the board’s responsibilities. Trudy Van Dusen Čitović has been appointed as board chairwoman.
“It’s a challenge," Johnson said. "I think, first, we need to get the board all working on the same page and with the same objective and understand that the board is not running the day-to-day operations of the college — that’s what we have the president for.
"Obviously, the biggest challenge right now is coming up with a new president, which is a great opportunity. It’s an exciting time to be on the board.”
The winner is expected to be appointed to the seat immediately. The board will look to fill the other vacancies soon.
Lloyd Mueller, the former director of financial aid at the college, ran unopposed in Zone 2, Position 4, where appointee Nicole Williams chose not to run for reelection. Mueller is expected to be appointed immediately.
Board members Jody Stahancyk, an attorney, and Tim Lyman, a real estate broker, were also unopposed.