State Sen. Betsy Johnson announced Tuesday that she will resign from the state Senate to focus on her independent campaign for governor.
The Scappoose Democrat said her resignation would be effective at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Serving in the Senate has never been a part-time job for me but neither is running for governor. Northwest Oregon deserves a full-time senator and running for governor is a full-time job,” Johnson said in a statement.
Johnson represents state Senate District 16, which covers the North Coast.
Elected to the state House of Representatives in 2000, she served until 2005, when she was appointed to finish the Senate term of Joan Dukes. She was elected to the Senate in 2006 and is in her fourth term.
“Together, we’ve done some great things," Johnson said. "I will never forget the opportunity you’ve given this daughter of Oregon to serve, to learn and to continue to lead.”
Under state law, county commissioners in Senate District 16 will make the appointment to fill Johnson's vacancy in the Senate until a new senator is elected next year. The Democratic Party will recommend nominees.
State Rep. Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, has announced she will run for Senate District 16 next year.
Johnson will resign from the Democratic Party to pursue her independent campaign for governor. She needs to gather more than 23,700 signatures by next summer to qualify as a nonaffiliated candidate for the November 2022 ballot.
Andy Davis, the chairman of the Clatsop County Democratic Party, said, “It’s a surprise that she’s taking this step right now, though I understand wanting to concentrate on the governor’s race.
“On a logistical level, I wish we had more time to prepare for the upcoming legislative session.”
He said Johnson’s decision to resign puts her replacement in a bind because that person will have to climb a steep learning curve. “But we’ll make the best of it,” Davis said.
Davis said he talked to the state Democratic Party to coordinate steps for finding Johnson’s replacement. The Clatsop County Democratic Party had anticipated running someone next year for Johnson’s seat and so far hadn’t settled on anyone, he said. The senator's announcement speeds up the timeline.
Asked who might step up, Davis said, “Given we just found out, I haven’t had time to talk to anybody to even sound them out. We’ve got a couple of names that we might try, but I certainly haven’t got anybody that would be committed to that yet.”