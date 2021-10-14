State Sen. Betsy Johnson, the influential co-chairwoman of the Joint Ways and Means Committee, is running for governor next year as an independent.
The Scappoose Democrat made the announcement in an email to supporters on Thursday.
"Oregonians are eager for a fresh start and new leadership," she wrote. "But having to choose between another left-wing liberal promising more of the same or a right-wing Trump apologist – is no choice at all. Oregonians deserve better than the excesses and nonsense of the extreme left and radical right. Oregonians are ready to move to the middle where sensible solutions are found.
"That’s why I have decided to run for governor as an independent leader unaffiliated with any party and loyal only to the people of Oregon."
Johnson said in a statement that she would raise money and start assembling staff and supporters before formally announcing her campaign early next year.
By early March, Johnson will have to give up her membership in the Democratic Party to run as an unaffiliated candidate. Without party backing, she will need to collect at least 23,744 signatures by next summer to qualify for the November 2022 ballot.
Despite her decision to leave the Democratic Party, Johnson said "my bedrock values will not change. I was raised in a moderate Republican family and became a Democrat because the Republican Party had moved too far to the right. For 20 years, I’ve been an independent-minded, pro-choice, pro-jobs Democrat proudly serving the people of Northwest Oregon. This is who I am."
Johnson represents Senate District 16, which includes the North Coast.
A moderate, Johnson has carved out a leading role in Salem through her work on the Ways and Means Committee and as a swing vote on key issues. She has often broken with Democrats on issues such as gun control and cap and trade.
Several Democrats have emerged in the primary to replace Gov. Kate Brown, whose final term ends after 2022.
State House Speaker Tina Kotek, State Treasurer Tobias Read, Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla and New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof have launched or are exploring primary campaigns.
On the Republican side, Salem physician Bud Pierce, who lost a campaign for governor in 2016, and Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam are among the contenders.
Johnson, 70, was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2000 and served until 2005, when she was appointed to finish the Senate term of Joan Dukes. She was first elected to the Senate in 2006 and is now in her fourth term.
Johnson, born in Bend, comes from a family embedded in Oregon politics and government. Her father, Sam Johnson, who died in 1984, served in the state House as a Redmond representative. Her mother, Becky Johnson, served on the Oregon State Board of Higher Education as well as numerous other boards, according to the Oregon Legislature website.
Johnson would be up for reelection next year in Senate District 16. Her run for governor could create a competitive open seat. In 2020, the campaign for an open seat in state House District 32 between Suzanne Weber and Debbie Boothe-Schmidt was among the most expensive in the state. Weber's victory was the first time a Republican won the House seat on the North Coast in nearly two decades.