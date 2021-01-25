The first few months of the state Legislature will be done virtually, with the state Capitol closed to the public until Marion County can go from the extreme to low-risk category on coronavirus metrics.
Both state Sen. Betsy Johnson and Rep. Suzanne Weber, who started attending virtual committee meetings last week, fear a loss of public involvement.
The soonest the Capitol could open is in March, with no daily floor sessions of the House and Senate until at least April. The galleries of the House and Senate, usually reserved for the public, will be used for voting to expand the physical distance between lawmakers.
“The biggest problem is going to be that we will be doing the public’s business behind closed doors,” Johnson, D-Scappoose, said.
There will be no cap-and-trade bill to divide Democrats and Republicans this session. Gov. Kate Brown took executive action in March to increase the state’s carbon reduction goals after Republican walkouts killed legislation during the past two sessions.
Johnson said cap and trade is the least of the Legislature’s worries, with a revenue shortfall of around $1.7 billion, a raft of big issues from wildfires to the pandemic, thousands of bills being submitted and only the internet through which to discuss them.
The Legislature has created plans to take audio and visual testimony online, extend the public record by a day on all meetings and do outreach to people on how to be involved. But Johnson and Weber worry about people’s ability to adapt to the new version of government.
“They’ll be so unfamiliar with the system, that I don’t know how fully people can participate,” Johnson said. “The pushback on that of course is, ‘Well, anybody with a computer can fully engage.’ I would beg to differ.”
Republicans have voiced a desire to open the Capitol for the sake of transparency, or wait to convene until it’s safer to let the public participate.
“I think it would have been a better idea if we had just waited until that April date, and then worked really hard from April,” Weber, R-Tillamook, said. “Because I think that we’re cutting the public out of a lot of these decisions.”
Balanced budget
Johnson, the co-chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means, said crafting a balanced budget is her top priority. She has also introduced a bill to provide landlords income tax credits over several years equal to the amount of money they forgive in unpaid rent.
State lawmakers banned evictions through June and set aside $150 million to reimburse landlords 80% of unpaid rent, while providing another $50 million to help renters. Johnson called it patently unfair to force landlords to give up 20% of rent because of government orders.
“It brings relief to landlords,” she said of her bill. “It brings relief to tenants. It avoids lawsuits (alleging) takings, and it occurs over a longer period of time to avoid the tremendous budgetary hit.”
Weber, a retired teacher and former mayor of Tillamook, was named vice chairwoman of the House Committee on Education, along with appointments to committees on early childhood and housing.
She and Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, co-sponsored a joint resolution to amend the state constitution and require the Legislature in odd years to pass an education budget before taking up any other budget measures. The resolution would go to voters in the next general election.
Democrats hold three-fifths supermajorities in the House and Senate, allowing them to pass revenue-related bills without Republican support. The advantage was used to pass the Student Success Act, a tax on gross receipts used to provide an estimated $1 billion a year to schools.
Education
Weber, who was criticized by Democrats during the election last year for her opposition to the Student Success Act, wants education to be the top priority. But her bill could also stall other budget discussions.
“I think it’s something that could impact other budgets,” Weber said. “But I’m not so naive as to think that there aren’t budgets out there that could be trimmed in order to make sure that our education budget is satisfied.”
Weber is also a sponsor on a bipartisan bill that would allow five nonvoting student and faculty members on the state Higher Education Coordinating Commission to vote, while adding a sixth graduate student voting position.
“All of the decisions that are being made by the board are decisions that are impacting their lives and their job,” Weber said of the nonvoting students and faculty. “They need to have a say in that.”
Oregon, like many other states, has struggled to vaccinate residents against the coronavirus. Weber said she got the first dose because someone called her about leftovers in a vial that would have otherwise been thrown away. Both she and Johnson, who has not received a dose of vaccine, have been critical of Oregon’s rollout.
“I can sure as hell tell you I’m not going to get a vaccination before every person in an assisted living facility gets one,” Johnson said.