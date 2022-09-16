Betsy Johnson sign
Buy Now

A sign for Betsy Johnson’s independent campaign for governor on display in Astoria.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Betsy Johnson built a reputation over two decades representing the North Coast in Salem as a problem-solver willing to coax, pressure and use her political leverage to deliver results.

First in the state House and then in the state Senate, Johnson was an advocate for regional business interests, local governments and individual constituents who would personally intervene with state departments and agencies to help settle disputes.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.