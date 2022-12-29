During his career in the U.S. Coast Guard, Bruce Jones, a former commander of Sector Columbia River, took pride in being called the voice of reason.
He strived to bring a similar approach to his role as Astoria mayor over the past four years by providing calm and steady leadership.
"Because that's what in my experience is most helpful, just in normal day-to-day operations, and also during crisis," said Jones, who represented Ward 4 in Uppertown for two years before being elected mayor in 2018.
Whether the City Council was discussing an $800,000 sewer repair project or responding to the coronavirus pandemic, Jones said he tried to set the tone.
"I think people appreciate clear information and unemotional decision making," he said. "I think, as the mayor, you help set the tone for the entire council. And I felt it was very important for our council to be a model of good governance and civil discourse and debate.
"Particularly when we look around the country, at various levels of government, there's so many examples of lack of civility and lack of decorum and vitriol. And I thought it was really important to make sure that our council was a role model that any entity anywhere in the United States could look to our City Council meetings and say, 'they're doing a pretty good job.'"
Jones, the deputy director of the Columbia River Maritime Museum, did not seek a second term in the November election. Sean Fitzpatrick, of Wecoma Partners, who ran for mayor uncontested, will replace him in January.
Accomplishments
Over the past four years, Jones said the city's response to the pandemic and voter approval of an $8 million bond measure to improve the Astoria Library were among the most significant accomplishments.
He also pointed to other steps, including the adoption of housing code amendments designed to remove barriers to new housing construction; the partnership with the Port of Astoria to complete a waterfront master plan; adding WCT Marine and Construction at Tongue Point to the Clatsop Enterprise Zone; and the city's work with breweries to limit the impact on the city's wastewater treatment system.
The City Council was unsuccessful in an attempt to create a workforce housing project at Heritage Square earlier this year.
The pandemic took center stage during much of his term.
Early into the response, he said the city and other jurisdictions worked collaboratively to make some painful decisions, including canceling cruise ships and closing hotels to leisure travel.
"The extent to which almost everyone recognized that some sacrifice was necessary for community health, and they came together to support that was a real pleasant surprise," Jones said. "To see how the community responded so well in a crisis."
Jones was proud of the collaboration between Clatsop County, the cities and others, and their ability to change course when needed.
After years of debating whether and how to renovate the library, the City Council unanimously agreed in January to pursue a bond measure for the renovation if there was public support.
The $8 million bond measure was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November.
Jones said he is proud the council made a decision and did not push the decision off to another council. He said the approval, especially after nearly three years of a pandemic, shows voters "feel good about the future of the community and the stability of the community."
"I really looked at that as a gauge of overall community optimism, and community economic health," Jones said.
The mayor also pointed to the city's response to homelessness.
"To me, managing the homelessness crisis was always about just managing it," Jones said. "We were never going to solve it — the city of Astoria. We're not going to solve alcoholism, drug addiction. And we don't have the funds nor the desire by our constituents to make an investment in a homeless shelter run by the city of Astoria. That was just never going to happen."
However, he said the city's homelessness solutions task force was successful in providing a communication vehicle for all the players working to combat homelessness.
"I've always said that the solution to homelessness has got to come from the federal and the state government with funding for emergency services," Jones said. "And we're finally getting there."
The county is in the process of purchasing the Columbia Inn in Astoria for an emergency shelter and transitional housing project.
The project, funded by the state's Project Turnkey 2.0, could house more than 40 people. Jones said he hopes to see the facility operating with wraparound services by early spring.
While Jones would have liked to see the project happen sooner, he sees it as an accomplishment.
Jones hopes the new City Council will continue to address housing and homelessness and look into other issues, such as earthquake resilience and implementing system development charges.
Jones believes relations between the city and the Port of Astoria are the best they have ever been. He said he hopes the new council will continue to support the Port and the waterfront master plan.
The mayor said he is proud of city staff, and his successful recruitment of former City Manager Paul Benoit as interim city manager after Brett Estes stepped down from the role in July.
Scott Spence, the city manager in Lacey, Washington, will assume the role in January.
"I think we've left the new City Council and city staff set up for success with the new leadership and management team," Jones said.
'Leadership skills'
Estes and Benoit praised Jones' leadership.
"Mayor Jones’ professional background in the Coast Guard provided him with great leadership skills and experience which he was able to adeptly use as mayor, particularly through the pandemic," Estes said in an email. "Additionally from the get-go, he was cognizant that the city as a governmental agency worked within public processes, federal, state and local laws and ordinances, as well as the corresponding procedures to achieve its goals. He was able to ask the questions needed to understand what was in place and guide the route needed to move forward on an issue. It was a pleasure to work with Mayor Jones during my tenure as Astoria city manager."
Benoit said Jones ranks with some of the best mayors he has worked with over his career.
"He is always calm and thoughtful, is committed to what is best for Astoria, and is able to draw from a deep well of experience to offer helpful advice and guidance," Benoit said in an email. "With his vision and leadership skills, supported by a group of councilors who worked together as a team, Astoria could not have been better served!"