Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones will not seek another term in November.
Jones, the deputy director of the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria and a former commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, was elected to represent the east side’s Ward 4 on the City Council in 2016 and ran a successful campaign for mayor in 2018.
"It’s a great privilege to serve our unique, vibrant community as mayor, especially through the ongoing pandemic and other challenges we’ve faced," he said in a statement. "Astorians are passionate about their town but far from homogenous in their views or their backgrounds. I appreciate the great diversity of opinion on important issues we‘ve wrestled with, knowing that all have Astoria’s best interests at heart.
"My fellow councilors’ dedication, bipartisanship and civility makes serving with them a joy. Whether we decide an issue 5 to 0 or 3 to 2, once the vote is taken we move on to the next issue with no hard feelings."
Jones called his choice not to run for a second, four-year term a tough decision.
After six years on the City Council, the mayor said it is time to focus on family and his work at the museum.
"Until then, however, we have a full plate of pressing issues and much yet to do," he said. "The council will not be slowing down."
Jones stepped into the role of mayor at a time of turnover on the City Council. The city was grappling with many of the same issues it is now, including how to provide more affordable and workforce housing, how to address riverfront development and how to respond to a more visible homeless population.
Jones said housing will likely be the biggest challenge and priority for the rest of the year and for the new council next year.
The City Council is considering whether to move forward with a workforce housing project at Heritage Square. The proposal would include units for people undergoing mental health and substance abuse treatment. While the idea has drawn support from the community and city councilors, it has also provoked some strong reaction.
The mayor said the proposal gives the city an opportunity to address affordable and workforce housing.
Jones said the city will also be meeting with leaders in the business community to discuss what can be done to help address housing shortages for workers earning higher wages.
In the meantime, he hopes to see other housing projects, including developer Cary Johnson's plan for apartments near Tongue Point, make progress.
Other priorities include working with the Port of Astoria on creating a new waterfront master plan in Uniontown to spur economic development.
Jones said there will also be focus on getting the city's Parks and Recreation Department on a sustainable path.
The City Council has supported closing Sprouts Learning Center, the city-run day care, at the end of June. Staffing has reached a critical shortage and the center operates at an unsustainable financial loss.
City Councilor Roger Rocka and City Councilor Joan Herman have also indicated they will not pursue new terms in November.
Herman, the only woman on the council, was elected in 2018 to represent Ward 3, which covers most of downtown.
The former reporter at The Astorian and college instructor said she made the decision not to run again about a year ago, citing her age and health. However, she said her commitment to serving the city has not wavered.
"Four years is a good run," Herman said. "I think it would be good for a new person to come in with fresh eyes and have a shot at it. I imagine, especially with the Heritage Square project, there will be considerable interest in the positions open on the council."
Rocka represents Ward 1, which covers part of the Port of Astoria, Uniontown and the western edge of downtown. He was also elected to the council in 2018 and ran with a plan to only serve one term. The former executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce has a dinner theater in California.
"It's really time for someone younger and energetic to step in and continue the work," he said.
But Rocka said he may consider a second term if he sees the race take a negative turn.
Local elections, he said, have attracted more outside money and negative campaigning in recent years. He pointed to races for the county Board of Commissioners in 2020 and the Clatsop Community College Board in 2021 as examples.
"If I saw that happening in the council race, that might move me to run again because I wouldn't want our council worked in that way," Rocka said. "I just don't think that serves anyone in the city or the county to have that kind of election campaign again.
"It just breaks my heart that that's happening here."