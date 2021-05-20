Journalists for The Astorian were recognized in the 2020 Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest.
Emily Lindblom won first place in the small newsroom division for her video of elk in Clatsop County.
Gary Henley won second place in the small newsroom division for sports feature for his story on Dick Miller, a Seaside High School graduate who starred for the University of Oregon as a runner.
The Society of Professional Journalists' contest honors work across a region that covers Oregon, Washington state, Idaho, Alaska and Montana.