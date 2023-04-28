A Circuit Court judge has denied a request for an injunction against a ballot measure in the May election that would repeal a Clatsop County vacation rental ordinance.

The opinion issued by Judge Kirk Wintermute on Thursday means voters will decide on Measure 4-221. The referendum would repeal an ordinance approved by the county Board of Commissioners last June that recognized vacation rentals as permitted uses in 16 unincorporated zones in the development code.

Vacation rentals
Buy Now

A ballot measure to repeal a county vacation rental ordinance will go before voters in May.

Tags