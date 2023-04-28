A Circuit Court judge has denied a request for an injunction against a ballot measure in the May election that would repeal a Clatsop County vacation rental ordinance.
The opinion issued by Judge Kirk Wintermute on Thursday means voters will decide on Measure 4-221. The referendum would repeal an ordinance approved by the county Board of Commissioners last June that recognized vacation rentals as permitted uses in 16 unincorporated zones in the development code.
The ordinance is an attempt to correct a mistake made in 2018, when county commissioners adopted operating standards for vacation rentals but did not recognize the use in the development code outside of Arch Cape. The county has issued permits for about 100 vacation rentals outside of Arch Cape.
Everyone For The North Oregon Coast, a group that supports the rights of vacation rental owners, asked the court to block the county from certifying the election results.
The group argued that the ballot measure was not properly referred to voters because the county ordinance was an administrative act that follows up on the 2018 regulations.
But North Coast Neighbors United, the group behind the ballot measure, contended that the county ordinance was a legislative land use decision that can be challenged by referendum.
Judge Wintermute agreed. “In essence, (the 2018 regulations) told the county how it should regulate any (short-term rentals) that are authorized in unincorporated Clatsop County but left until the enactment of (the 2022 ordinance) the decision of whether or not those (short-term rentals) should be allowed under the county land use code,” the opinion found.
“That policy determination made by the board in (2022) is a legislative land use decision, and subject to referendum under the Oregon Constitution.”
Everyone For The North Oregon Coast could not immediately be reached for comment on the court’s ruling.
Jeff Davis, of North Coast Neighbors United, praised the court's opinion.
"Judge Wintermute’s decision against the STR industry’s scheme to prevent Clatsop County’s voters from voicing our opinion on Measure 4-221 is a clear victory for democracy and the constitutional rights of Oregon voters," he said in a statement. "We couldn’t be more pleased with this just and fair outcome, and we encourage all Clatsop County voters to make their voices heard in this very important election about the future of our county."