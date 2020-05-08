A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former staff assistant against the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office.
Kimberly Losada resigned from her job in August after nearly 15 years with the Parole and Probation Division.
She filed a lawsuit in January in U.S. District Court in Portland alleging that her supervisor, Lt. Kristen Hanthorn, who leads the division, subjected her to bullying, harassment, discrimination and retaliation based on her sex.
Judge Anna Brown concluded that Losada’s allegations were “too vague and conclusory” to support her claims.
Losada’s attorney could not be reached for comment.
The lawsuit said Losada began working at the Parole and Probation Division in 2005 and enjoyed the job until Hanthorn became her supervisor in 2011.
She was seeking $425,000 in economic losses and emotional damages, alleging the county did not take action in ending Hanthorn’s behavior.
Interim Sheriff Matt Phillips said he appreciated the judge’s decision.
“The sheriff’s office will continue to focus on what we do best, working as a team and with our stakeholders to conserve the peace in Clatsop County,” he said in an email.
