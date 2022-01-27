Sorry, an error occurred.
Judge Cindee Matyas will retire this summer.
Judge Cindee Matyas will retire this summer after serving 15 years on the Clatsop County Circuit Court.
Gov. Kate Brown announced the vacancy on Thursday. Matyas’ retirement takes effect June 30, the governor's office said.
Brown will make the appointment to fill the vacancy.
First elected in 2006, Matyas ran unopposed in 2012 and 2018.
Before that, she served as a Municipal Court judge in Cannon Beach and ran a private practice.
In the 1990s, Matyas worked as a prosecutor in the county district attorney’s office.
Matyas is one of the county's three Circuit Court judges, along with presiding Judge Dawn McIntosh and Judge Beau Peterson.
Erick Bengel is a reporter at The Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1724 or ebengel@dailyastorian.com.
