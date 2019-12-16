PORTLAND — A federal judge agreed with Samuel McDaniel, the owner of the Astoria Downtown Market, that prior drug delivery convictions should not bar him from participating in the food stamp program.
McDaniel was convicted in 2007 of felony delivery of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in Lane County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture used the convictions to argue that McDaniel lacks the business integrity to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, commonly known as food stamps. McDaniel lost an administrative review and subsequently sued the USDA to reverse the decision.
U.S. District Court Judge John Acosta took up the federal government’s motion for summary judgment Friday in Portland.
The Food and Nutrition Service found in McDaniel’s case that the prior drug deal reflects on his business integrity, a criteria for denial. The agency can deny applications for retailers convicted of crimes like fraud, embezzlement, theft or forgery, as well as violations of consumer protection or business licensing laws.
Acosta sided with the argument of McDaniel’s lawyer, Andrew Tapp, that he committed no crime related to dishonesty in an agreement because he delivered the drugs as expected. The judge ordered the agency’s denial vacated but did not go as far as Tapp’s request to reverse the decision entirely. Instead, he ordered that the Food and Nutrition Service review McDaniel’s application again.
Tapp, who specializes in food stamp-related cases, has argued that the government’s screening of SNAP retailers is meant to uncover past fraud and dishonesty in business, not prior drug convictions.
“Congress didn’t intend to bar prior criminal convictions, or they would have done so,” Tapp said .
If they had, he argued, than employees at large businesses like Walmart, which comprise a large portion of food stamp spending, would also face scrutiny.
Allison Milne, a lawyer for the federal government, argued that the Food and Nutrition Service’s decision was also based on reputation. McDaniel’s convictions call into question his reputation, she argued.
But Acosta pointed out that the drug deal was more than a decade ago, long before McDaniel took ownership of Astoria Downtown Market, and did not occur at the place of business.
The federal government is more likely to amend its rules than appeal the case, Tapp predicted. McDaniel has said his lawsuit could help other small grocers who have been denied under similar circumstances.
More than 250,000 businesses are allowed to accept SNAP benefits as of Sept. 30, 2018, the end of the most recent fiscal year of statistics reported by the USDA. More than 20,000 retailers were authorized during the fiscal year to accept benefits. Of the nearly 2,500 that were denied, 101 were because of business integrity issues.
The ability to honor the federal benefits is key for McDaniel to serve low-income customers and expand his offerings at the Commercial Street market, downtown’s only grocery source after the Astoria Co+op moved to its new location at 23rd Street and Marine Drive.
