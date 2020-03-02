A Circuit Court judge has granted an amended request by a former basketball coach at Jewell School to review a decision made by the school district following a sexual harassment allegation.
David Samuelson was charged in October with misdemeanor harassment after allegations that he inappropriately touched a fellow coach on her buttocks. Prosecutors amended the indictment in January and charged Samuelson with five counts of harassment and five counts of sexual abuse in the third degree .
A trial is scheduled for August.
Samuelson claims that Jewell School Superintendent Steve Phillips determined in October that Samuelson engaged in sexual harassment of a fellow coach. He claims Phillips denied him the opportunity to coach basketball.
He said the school board affirmed Phillips’ decision at a November board meeting.
Samuelson filed a writ of review in January asking the court to review the decision, but Judge Beau Peterson denied the request, finding that it failed to “describe the decision or determination with convenient certainty” as required by law.
Samuelson’s amended request was granted last week and now the school has 30 days to respond. The court could reverse the sanctions placed on Samuelson by the school board.
Phillips and Samuelson’s attorney could not be reached for comment.
Samuelson believes the woman accused him of sexual harassment after he confided in the school superintendent about her conduct with a parent. A court filing by his attorney also described the woman’s boundaries with a high school student as “problematic.”
He claims that any alleged conduct took place separately and away from school activities. He also wants to be eligible to coach again.
