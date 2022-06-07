The Astoria City Council on Monday unanimously proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth and moved to make the day a city holiday. 

President Joe Biden established Juneteenth as a federal holiday last year. The holiday marks the day enslaved people in Texas learned they were free and commemorates the end of slavery. 

Mayor Bruce Jones proposed making Juneteenth a city holiday effective June 19, 2023, which was unanimously supported. This is the first year the holiday has been acknowledged by the city. 

"I think (it's) pretty important that we do that, given the history of that holiday throughout much of our country that many of us grew up, frankly, not knowing anything about," Jones said.

