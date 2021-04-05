REDMOND — A jury on Monday found Luke Anton Wirkkala not guilty of killing his houseguest in 2013, following a four-week trial in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Jurors split 10 to 2 in finding Wirkkala, 40, not guilty of charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter.
"Mr. Wirkkala, you are free to go," Judge Randy Miller said.
Wirkkala has been in custody since Feb. 4, 2013. He was accused of intentionally killing his houseguest David Andrew Ryder, 31, with a shotgun in 2013. He claimed self-defense, testifying he feared for his life after Ryder sexually assaulted him.
Wirkkala was convicted in 2014, but the Oregon Court of Appeals ordered a retrial because the original jury heard portions of a police interview after Wirkkala had invoked his right to an attorney.
Wirkkala is from Chinook, Washington, and moved to Bend in 2012.