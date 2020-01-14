KAST 1370 AM has been off the air since Jan. 3 due to a transmitter failure.
A specialist is scheduled to diagnose the issue on Friday.
The station hopes to be back on the air as soon as possible, but so far there is no estimate as to when the transmitter will be fixed.
