Heather Kelez has dropped out of the race to replace Jessamyn Grace West on the Astoria City Council, leaving three candidates running to represent the east side of town.
Kelez, a director of support for online beer menu company DigitalPour who moved to Astoria in April, said she plans to focus on her training to be a court-appointed special advocate.
“Once I saw there were other candidates who are definitely more established in the community, then I knew it would be a long shot for me,” she said.
Kelez is the second candidate in the Ward 4 race to drop out. Brook Boden, a special education teacher, said a new job offer had taken her time away.
Three candidates are still running to replace West in Ward 4, which includes Uppertown, Alderbrook, Emerald Heights and Tongue Point. They include Tom Hilton, owner of Hanthorn Crab Co.; Lisa Morley, head of the Friends of Birch Field and Park; and Joshua Conklin, an employee at Costco.
Kelez and Boden will remain on the Nov. 3 ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.