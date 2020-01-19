A Kelso, Washington, man died of hypothermia after getting stuck in the snow while riding his side-by-side in the Nicolai Mainline area east of Astoria.
Wayne Bittner called the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office on Friday night to report that he was stuck in the snow, authorities said. Due to poor cellphone coverage, communication was brief and deputies were unable to get his name, location or vehicle description. Deputies searched the area, but were unable to locate Bittner.
After continuing to search Saturday morning, deputies found Bittner’s side-by-side off an off-road vehicle riding trail on Nicolai Mainline. Shortly after, they located Bittner's body.
Deputies said snow in the area was up to 18 inches deep, which made the driving and searching conditions treacherous.
"This is a very sad and unfortunate outcome," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The sheriff’s office would like to remind anyone going to play in the snow to make sure they are dressed for the weather and have emergency supplies with them.
"Also let a family member or loved one know where you will be going and if possible take someone with you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.