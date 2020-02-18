No. 10 Medical Ventures, owners of the new kidney dialysis center being built at Sixth Street and Marine Drive, has sold the development for $4.4 million to a family trust as the project nears completion.
The building will house the new location of Fresenius Kidney Care, currently located in the Park Medical Building. The dialysis center is in the final month of construction and could open in April, said Chris King, a project manager with Fresenius.
“The Park Building has a number of constraints,” King said. “We were starting to outgrow that location. This will have better access for patient care.”
The move will increase the number of stations from 12 to 17. The dialysis center will run two to three shifts a day and also cater to visitors in need of dialysis, a method of filtering and purifying blood after the kidneys begin to fail. Fresenius has around 40 dialysis centers in Oregon.
No. 10 Medical Ventures is owned by developers Chester Trabucco and Stephen Allen. The partners secured $3.2 million in funding to build the center and sold it to the California-based Chiang Family Trust, which will rent the building to Fresenius. The company will have a 15-year lease with four five-years options.
“They own at least one, maybe two, DaVitas, which are competitive … kidney dialysis centers,” Trabucco said of the trust. “So they have experience in this space.”
The city has faced consternation about allowing medical and other professional offices along the waterfront. The Astoria Planning Commission, acknowledging the difficulties for property owners trying to find uses that will cover higher maintenance costs over pilings, allowed offices in new and existing buildings along the Columbia River. They also allowed new hotels to locate in existing buildings.
People want more esoterically pleasing businesses like kayak repair shops on the waterfront, but the dramatic rise in construction costs make them financially unfeasible, Trabucco said.
“When people talk about working waterfront, unfortunately those types of activities that pay the freight are medical, dental and hospitality,” Trabucco said.
Trabucco and Allen also own two docks on either side of the Sixth Street viewing platform, where the No. 10 Sixth St. commercial complex and the adjacent Gunderson's Cannery Cafe burned down in 2010. The docks are two of the only developable pieces of property left along the waterfront.
Trabucco wants to build a Cannery Cafe replica, along with a commercial and residential mixed-use development at No. 10 Sixth St., to bring more activity to the area.
