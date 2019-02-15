Clatsop County kindergartners this year were as or more ready for school than their peers statewide.
Incoming kindergartners are observed each school year on their self-regulation and interpersonal skills. They are assessed on their early literacy skills and understanding of basic mathematical concepts. The assessments are not used for placement, but provide educators a glimpse into the academic starting point of K-12 students.
Astoria kindergartners, often the most prepared for school, continued outpacing county peers. They understood more than 12 of 16 math concepts, up nearly 20 percent from incoming kindergartners five years ago. They understood 31.4 upper- and lowercase letters, down 5 percent from the previous year, and could recognize nearly 11 letter sounds, down nearly 10 percent from the previous year.
Melissa Linder, the curriculum director in Astoria, said she’s seen a steady improvement in kindergartners’ abilities over the years. The school district runs on-campus preschool for up to 16 students.
The more the district can promote access to quality preschool, the more the performance of incoming kindergartners will improve, Linder said.
Warrenton kindergartners were close behind Astoria, correctly answering 11.2 math questions, up nearly 22 percent from kindergartners five years ago. They understood 29.3 upper- and lowercase letters and 8.8 letter sounds, an improvement of 12 and 14 percent over classes five years ago.
Astoria and Warrenton kindergartners largely outperformed their peers statewide, who on average answered 11 math questions correctly, knew 26 upper- and lowercase letters and could identify less than eight letter sounds.
Seaside and Knappa kindergartners answered more than 60 percent of math questions correctly but struggled with early literacy, identifying only around 40 percent of possible upper- and lowercase letters and around 20 percent of letter sounds. Jewell kindergartners identified nearly 57 percent of the mathematical concepts, more than 58 percent of upper- and lowercase letters and nearly 38 percent of letter sounds.
Robbie Porter, vice principal at Warrenton Grade School, is also the head of Clatsop Kinder Ready, an early learning council focused on improving children’s transition into school.
“I would like to think that any improvement that we might see in literacy, math and approaches to learning are because of the P-3 efforts,” Porter said.
The group has focused on preparing younger children for contemporary kindergarten, sharing educational materials with parents and getting preschool-age kids to visit kindergarten class. “We’ve been doing these things for Clatsop Kinder Ready for four or five years,” Porter said.
Warrenton has operated an on-campus preschool since 2012, now serving about 40 children. The school district has aligned the academic rigor of the preschool to prepare kids for kindergarten, while also preparing them for life as students, Porter said.
“They are part of our building,” she said. “When those kids come into kindergarten, they are regulated — for the most part. They’re still 5.”
Yet fewer than half of incoming kindergartners have preschool experience, Porter said.
Dan Gaffney, a retired administrator from Seaside and the former head of Clatsop Kinder Ready, has been working on an effort to open up to 300 slots of investor-funded preschool in the county. A study he led concluded that about 40 percent of 3- and 4-year-olds within 300 percent of the federal poverty level in Clatsop and Tillamook counties are not receiving preschool.
The effort recently received a Meyer Memorial Trust grant to plan a three-year pilot program overseen by the Northwest Early Learning Hub offering up to 60 subsidized preschool slots.
