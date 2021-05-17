Incoming kindergarten students will get to preview life at Astor Elementary School.
The event for incoming students who will be 5 by September will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday. The students will get a chance to play on the school playground, draw with sidewalk chalk and participate in other activities hosted by the school.
Information will also be available about how to register children for kindergarten at Astor. Registration is open on the school’s website. In general, the Astoria School District is expecting a large class of incoming kindergartners.
All activities at the Thursday event will occur outside. Masks must be worn as a precaution against the coronavirus.