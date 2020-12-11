King tides return to the Oregon Coast on Sunday.
These higher-than-normal surges are a seasonal occurrence that happen due to increased gravitational influence when the sun, moon and earth are in alignment and when the moon’s orbit is closest to the earth and earth’s orbit is closest to the sun.
A sequence of king tides will begin Sunday and continue through Tuesday. The next sequence will begin on Jan. 11.
The higher-than-normal high tides that accompany king tides can be dangerous. Local and state officials recommend people practice extra caution if on the beach.
