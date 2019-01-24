Nathaniel Stephen Dale Truax, an assistant coach at Knappa High School, was arraigned Wednesday on one count of rape in the third degree and one count of sodomy in the third degree.
Truax, 21, allegedly had sex with a student who is a minor.
Knappa School District Superintendent Paulette Johnson said Truax has been suspended as a coach while the incident is being investigated by the school district.
Truax, a Knappa graduate, was released on the conditions that he make no contact with the victim or visit the high school.
Truax’s next court appearance is scheduled for late February.
