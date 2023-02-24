Knappa High School is set for new leadership next school year.
Paul Isom, the athletic director in the Knappa School District, will take over as principal starting in July. The school board voted unanimously on Wednesday night to approve the hiring.
Isom, who is originally from Knappa, has worked full time in the school district for five years, serving as a special education teacher and the boy’s high school basketball coach. He took on the athletic director role this school year.
“I am a lifelong Knappa guy,” Isom said. “I grew up here and felt like I was in the position in my life to take on that role.”
Isom will replace Laurel Smalley, who submitted a letter of resignation to the school board last year but will remain on the job until the end of the school year. Smalley started with the school district as a teacher in 2006 and was named principal in 2016.
Isom said he hopes to continue to build on the success of the school district, particularly through work on graduation rates.
“I really just want to hit the ground running,” said Isom, whose brother, Will, serves on the school board and is the executive director of the Port of Astoria. “The previous leadership did a good job of putting them in a good spot.”
Will Isom recused himself from the school board vote on his brother's selection.
Bill Fritz, the Knappa superintendent, said the school district held a comprehensive selection process, which involved the community and key stakeholders, to pick the next principal.
Fritz pointed to Isom’s work as a teacher and in leadership roles.
“He’s shown progressive leadership along the way with increasing responsibility and he’s been successful in each of those steps,” he said.
The school district is still deciding whether Isom will remain as athletic director and basketball coach.
“We’re pleased that we had a great candidate in the mix,” Fritz said. “We know that Paul will do good work.”
Reporter
Ethan Myers is a reporter at The Astorian. Contact him 509-638-9863 or emyers@dailyastorian.com
