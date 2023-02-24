Knappa High School is set for new leadership next school year.

Paul Isom, the athletic director in the Knappa School District, will take over as principal starting in July. The school board voted unanimously on Wednesday night to approve the hiring.

Paul Isom
Paul Isom, shown here talking to Knappa players during a state semifinal basketball game against Salem Academy in Pendleton in March, will serve as high school principal.

