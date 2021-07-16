The Knappa School District has landed a $4 million state grant to boost the $14 million capital bond it will ask voters to approve in November.
The school district had counted on receiving the funds from the state, Superintendent Bill Fritz said. The current scope of work proposed by the district assumes an $18 million budget. The district will only receive the state money if the bond passes.
The 25-year bond levies $2.20 per $1,000 of assessed value and is intended to finance a number of improvements, including the construction of a middle school facility to replace portable structures, a new middle school science lab as well as a school and community gym space. The bond would also address various maintenance needs across school buildings and fund the creation of a preschool facility.
Plans for the public preschool are going ahead regardless of the bond’s status. The school district has already accepted 18 students with an additional eight to 10 more students on a waiting list. The district has hired a teacher and two assistants and secured a curriculum.
“We’re well on our way,” Fritz said.
The Astoria School District has agreed to share some of its Preschool Promise dollars, allowing for five slots in Knappa to be paid for by the state program. The slots are available to children from low-income families.
District leadership pushed for a preschool, hoping it would help families with child care needs and also provide the solid educational foundation that some students in the district’s early grades have lacked.