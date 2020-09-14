Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday in Knappa that left one person injured.

Sheriff deputies were called to the scene at 2:13 a.m. and arrested Cody S. Roger, 31, of Knappa, for assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, recklessly endangering and menacing.

A 34 year-old man was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria with injuries.

